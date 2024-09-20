Madhya Pradesh: Congress takes out Kisan Nyay Yatra, demands MSP for farmers

In a significant show of strength, the Madhya Pradesh Congress launched the 'Kisan Nyay Yatra', an initiative aimed at rallying farmers across the state to demand a minimum support price (MSP) for crops and justice on agrarian issues under the BJP government.

The yatra, which began this week, has seen the participation of several senior Congress leaders, including former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, as well as Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Jitu Patwari.

Addressing a gathering in state capital Bhopal, Patwari announced that the Congress will intensify its agitation with a mandi andolan (market protest) once the state Assembly session begins, saying “lakhs of farmers' sons will march to the assembly to demand their rightful MSP”.

"The government is scared. The uproar that the farmers have raised today across Madhya Pradesh must have made this government realise that if you do not pay the farmers for their crops, then next time, the sons of farmers will close the mandis and enter the Vidhan Sabha in lakhs. listen to the sons of farmers as soon as possible," Patwari added.