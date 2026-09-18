73-year-old arrested after car drags motorcycle for 500 metres in Delhi

73-year-old Venu Gopal arrested after his car allegedly hit a motorcycle and dragged it for nearly 500 metres in Delhi’s R.K. Puram

Viral video shows the motorcycle trapped under the car, with bystanders stopping the vehicle and confronting the driver; the rider Tapas says he could have died

Police impound the car and launch a probe; medical examination finds no indication that Gopal was driving under the influence of alcohol

A 73-year-old man was arrested after his car allegedly hit a motorcycle and dragged it for nearly 500 metres in southwest Delhi’s R.K. Puram area late on Thursday night, police said.

A video of the incident has since surfaced, showing the car travelling along a tree-lined road with the motorcycle trapped underneath it. Sparks can be seen flying as the vehicle continues moving, while a man riding a scooter follows the car and repeatedly urges the driver to stop.

“Hey, stop. Move aside,” the man can be heard saying in the footage as the elderly driver continues driving with the motorcycle underneath the car.

The car eventually comes to a halt, following which a woman travelling pillion on the scooter records the incident and approaches the vehicle. She opens the car door and asks the driver to step out.

“Come outside. Don’t fold your hands, come out first,” she tells him.

The driver, identified by police as Venu Gopal, a resident of Vasant Kunj, is seen folding his hands in an apparent gesture of apology. As several people gather around the vehicle, one man grabs Gopal by the collar and attempts to pull him out.

The video also shows the woman slapping the elderly driver during the confrontation. Another person in the crowd can be heard calling him “shameless”.

The motorcycle rider, identified as Tapas, is seen questioning Gopal about the incident.

“If it was a mistake, you could have stopped. I could have died,” Tapas tells him.