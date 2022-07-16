8 CRPF troopers injured in J&K road accident
Eight CRPF troopers were injured on Saturday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district
Eight CRPF troopers were injured on Saturday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Police sources said a CRPF vehicle collided with a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Goripora (Awantipora) crossing in Pulwama district today.
"Eight CRPF jawans belonging to 130 battalion were injured in this accident."
"They were shifted to a primary health centre in Awantipora town where attending doctors referred two of the injured for specialised treatment to Srinagar", sources said.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Most Popular