9 dead, 32 hurt in J&K police station blast during probe into Faridabad explosives

A powerful accidental blast ripped through the Nowgam police station in Srinagar late Friday night, jolting the quiet valley awake and leaving devastation in its wake.

Nine people were killed and 32 others — largely policemen and forensic specialists — suffered severe injuries when an explosion erupted as teams were extracting samples from a major cache of explosives tied to the unfolding ‘white-collar’ terror module, officials said on Saturday.

Rescue teams worked through the night, retrieving eight bodies from the debris as the injured were rushed to hospitals across Srinagar. The identities of the deceased are being painstakingly established. The bodies were later moved to the police control room in Srinagar for formal procedures.

According to officials, the tragedy struck as personnel were handling explosive material brought from Faridabad in Haryana — part of the staggering 360 kgs of chemicals recovered from the rented residence of arrested doctor Muzammil Ganaie. Small, successive explosions that followed the main blast crippled early rescue efforts and inflicted severe damage on the police station building.