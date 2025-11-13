Delhi blast victims report hearing damage, more injuries amidst identification of bodies

Several survivors of the powerful car bomb blast near Delhi’s Red Fort are reporting severe hearing impairments and pain in their ears, doctors treating them said on Thursday.

Of the 13 people killed in Monday evening’s explosion, only eight have been formally identified so far, with several bodies arriving dismembered. The area remains sealed as investigation teams continue forensic examination.

Loknayak Jaiprakash Hospital is treating many of the injured across departments. According to a senior official, the emergency wing currently has 12 patients: six in the isolation ward, four in the ICU, four in neurosurgery and one in the trauma centre.

Among the injured, 28-year-old Md Safwan from Chennai has intense ear pain, abrasions and swelling in his leg. Another patient, 28-year-old Shiva Jaiswal from Uttar Pradesh, has hearing loss in both ears, burns on his arm and face, and multiple abrasions.