8 FIRs filed in Varanasi over AI images, misleading claims on Manikarnika Ghat

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi have registered eight FIRs after a spate of allegedly AI-generated images and misleading claims linked to the redevelopment of the historic Manikarnika Ghat began circulating widely on social media, police officials said.

The action follows the rapid spread of visuals and posts — described by officials as fabricated — that triggered public outrage and sharp criticism online. According to the police, the FIRs name eight individuals along with several X handles accused of disseminating false imagery and distorted information about the ongoing beautification work at one of Hinduism’s most sacred cremation sites.

Officials said the content shared on X bore little resemblance to the facts on the ground, with some images allegedly portraying Hindu deities in a distorted manner. The intent, police alleged, was to inflame religious sentiments, spread misinformation, provoke public anger and disturb communal harmony.

Confirming the development, assistant commissioner of police Atul Anjan told IANS that multiple misleading posts and images related to the Manikarnika Ghat project had surfaced online. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found circulating such content in the future.