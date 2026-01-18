8 FIRs filed in Varanasi over AI images, misleading claims on Manikarnika Ghat
Officials say the content shared on X bears little resemblance to ground realities, with some images allegedly distorting Hindu deities
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi have registered eight FIRs after a spate of allegedly AI-generated images and misleading claims linked to the redevelopment of the historic Manikarnika Ghat began circulating widely on social media, police officials said.
The action follows the rapid spread of visuals and posts — described by officials as fabricated — that triggered public outrage and sharp criticism online. According to the police, the FIRs name eight individuals along with several X handles accused of disseminating false imagery and distorted information about the ongoing beautification work at one of Hinduism’s most sacred cremation sites.
Officials said the content shared on X bore little resemblance to the facts on the ground, with some images allegedly portraying Hindu deities in a distorted manner. The intent, police alleged, was to inflame religious sentiments, spread misinformation, provoke public anger and disturb communal harmony.
Confirming the development, assistant commissioner of police Atul Anjan told IANS that multiple misleading posts and images related to the Manikarnika Ghat project had surfaced online. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found circulating such content in the future.
The FIRs reportedly include the names of leaders associated with political parties. A formal complaint in this regard was lodged at the Chowk police station.
According to the complainant, whose company has been executing the redevelopment work since 15 November 2025, the controversy began late on the night of 16 January when an X user shared AI-generated images and misleading posts. The content allegedly misrepresented the redevelopment project, misled devotees of the Hindu faith and sowed resentment within society.
Police said the posts quickly attracted a flood of objectionable comments and reposts, further escalating tensions. Authorities have cautioned that legal proceedings will not be limited to the original posters but will also extend to those who reshared or commented on the misleading content.
The controversy has erupted at a sensitive moment, as redevelopment work continues at the centuries-old cremation site — a project that has already drawn protests from sections of local residents concerned about the preservation of Manikarnika Ghat’s heritage and spiritual character.
With IANS inputs
