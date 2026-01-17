Bulldozers on the banks: Manikarnika Ghat and the march of ‘progress’

In the ancient city of Varanasi, where the sacred Ganga flows in eternal rhythm and chants of 'Ram naam satya hai' rise like incense smoke toward the heavens, a storm has erupted over the restoration of one of Hinduism’s most hallowed sites — the Manikarnika Ghat.

A quiet witness to centuries of rites of passage, the riverbank has now become the epicentre of a bitter cultural and political clash that touches the very soul of India’s living heritage.

The historic ghat, revered as one of Hinduism's holiest cremation grounds — where the faithful believe the cycle of life and death may be transcended — is undergoing ambitious 'redevelopment'.

Initiated under the banner of beautification and sanitation — and symbolically anchored to the grand vision of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project — bulldozers have torn into narrow lanes and old structures to create wider platforms, cleaner spaces, and supposedly improved facilities for devotees and visitors alike. Officials insist the revamp will ease congestion, improve hygiene and organise storage of firewood and ritual paraphernalia along the ghats’ hallowed steps.

Yet, beneath the promise of modernity lies a palpable sense of loss and anguish. Videos circulating on social media of earthmovers reducing stone structures to rubble have ignited a firestorm of criticism across the political spectrum, with Opposition parties decrying the work as nothing less than the destruction of Hindu heritage in the name of so-called development, as reported in the media.

Critics question the party’s stance, asking what the BJP’s reaction would have been had a rival political party carried out similar demolitions. Many see the move as insensitive to Hindu sentiments, given the ghat’s status as one of Hinduism’s holiest sites. Opposition leaders have accused the government of prioritising so-called development over the preservation of cultural and religious heritage.