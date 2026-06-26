8 held in Ayodhya Ram temple donation embezzlement case; SIT probe widens

Eight people named in an FIR over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya have been arrested, police said on Friday, as the investigation into the high-profile case gathered pace.

The arrests follow an FIR lodged on the complaint of Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, based on the preliminary findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the allegations.

Senior officials said all eight accused were arrested in Ayodhya late on Thursday and are being questioned.

"All the accused were in Ayodhya itself and were arrested late Thursday night. Further questioning is underway. Police are preparing to present them before a magistrate," a senior official said.

Those arrested have been identified as Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu. Officials said all were associated with counting cash and valuables received as donations at the temple.