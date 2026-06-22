Plea in SC seeks CBI-led probe into Ayodhya Ram temple fund allegations
Petition seeks FIR and court-monitored investigation as Akhilesh Yadav alleges evidence may be tampered with
A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday, 22 June seeking registration of an FIR and a fair, independent and time-bound investigation into alleged embezzlement of funds linked to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The plea comes amid a parallel political controversy, with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accusing the BJP government of deliberately delaying an ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the allegations.
Filed by practising advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, the petition seeks a court-monitored investigation by a CBI-led multi-disciplinary SIT into alleged financial irregularities and other purported "illegalities" concerning the affairs and administration of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
The petition also seeks directions to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and the trust to establish regulatory, supervisory and audit mechanisms to safeguard public interest and maintain the confidence of devotees and donors.
'Whether or not the reports regarding missing funds and other alleged irregularities concerning the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust are ultimately found to be true, such reports have caused deep concern among the generations that struggled for the restoration of the glory of Ayodhya,' the plea said.
The petition noted that the SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government had already begun its inquiry without the registration of an FIR or any regular criminal case.
It argued that allegations relating to missing funds and other purported irregularities should be independently verified through a professional investigation conducted by an agency with the expertise and institutional capacity to handle complex financial and criminal investigations.
'Such an inquiry would inspire greater public confidence than a preliminary probe conducted by a special investigation team (SIT) comprising administrative officers who may not possess specialized credentials in criminal investigation,' the plea said.
According to the petition, the matter involves not only the possible commission of cognisable offences but also concerns the faith and sentiments of millions of devotees.
The controversy stems from allegations of misappropriation of donations and other valuables received from various donors at the Ayodhya Ram temple. On 13 June, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member SIT following a request from the temple trust.
The SIT comprises Lucknow divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, inspector-general of police Kiran S. and finance department special secretary Neel Ratan. It has since been examining records and questioning temple functionaries and trust members as part of its inquiry.
Questioning the pace of the investigation, Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that the probe was being intentionally delayed to prevent the truth from emerging. Speaking to reporters during a visit to Kannauj, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "The SIT probe is being delayed so that the truth does not come out."
In a post on X, he further alleged that authorities were using the delay to tamper with evidence. 'The SIT should ensure that even the investigation report is not stolen. Then they will again say, wait for 15 more days. The deadline is being extended because evidence is being tampered with,' he wrote.
Targeting the BJP government, Yadav said voters would hold its ministers accountable in future elections. "When ministers and MLAs lose, the chief minister will not be spared either," he said.
The SP chief also attacked the government over inflation, claiming that rising prices and other economic difficulties were the result of BJP policies. "As long as the BJP remains in power, crises will continue. Whether it is the potato crisis, inflation or any other problem facing the country, these are all the BJP's doing. The situation will improve only when the BJP is removed," he said.
The Supreme Court petition is yet to be listed for hearing.