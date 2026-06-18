Congress steps up attack over Ayodhya donation row, seeks public SIT report

The Congress on Thursday intensified its attack over allegations of financial irregularities linked to the Ayodhya-based Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, with senior leaders Ajay Rai and Digvijaya Singh demanding accountability and a transparent investigation into the handling of donations received for the Ram temple.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Rai, who visited the Ram temple and offered prayers in Ayodhya, alleged corruption in matters connected to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement and demanded strict action against those found guilty.

Speaking to reporters, Rai reiterated his demand for an inquiry headed by a sitting high court judge and called on the Uttar Pradesh government's three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to make its findings public within a week.

"This is the birthplace of Lord Ram. BJP-RSS people are indulging in corruption here," Rai said. "There have been land scams and now offerings made by devotees are being stolen."

He alleged that crores of devotees across the country had contributed funds during the Ram temple movement and said the truth about the handling of those donations must be brought before the public.