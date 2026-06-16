Organised loot’ of over ₹1,400 crore in Ram Temple donations: Congress seeks HC-monitored judicial probe

The Congress on Tuesday, 16 June, demanded a time-bound judicial probe by a sitting High Court judge into the alleged misappropriation of donations received by the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, claiming that an "organised loot" of more than ₹1,400 crore had taken place.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajai Rai accused the BJP and its ideological mentor RSS of siphoning off funds donated by devotees in the name of Lord Ram.

Alleging large-scale financial irregularities, Rai said the responsibility for the alleged scam rested with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In this case, a time-bound investigation should be conducted by a sitting judge of the High Court and strict action must be taken against those found guilty. The responsibility for this organised loot lies solely and exclusively with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Rai said.