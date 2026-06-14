‘Conspiracy root nearby’: Akhilesh Yadav on Ram temple funds probe
Calling the issue “extremely sensitive”, SP chief urges court intervention and questions silence of temple trust and government
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday intensified his attack on the Uttar Pradesh government after it constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of irregularities in donations received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, suggesting that those responsible for the alleged controversy may be closer to the establishment than many believe.
Taking to social media shortly after the state government announced the formation of the SIT, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister made a cryptic remark that appeared to question the origins of the controversy surrounding the temple funds.
“The root of this conspiracy is not far away, therefore there will be no need to go far to take action if the truth is to be uncovered,” Yadav wrote on X.
In a further swipe at the authorities, he added, “If the police are unable to identify the guilty, we can help.”
Yadav, however, stopped short of naming any individual or organisation, leaving political circles speculating about the target of his remarks.
The comments came hours after the Yogi Adityanath government constituted a three-member SIT to investigate allegations relating to the handling of donations and financial management of the Ram temple trust. Officials said the decision was taken following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust itself, which sought an impartial inquiry amid growing controversy and allegations circulating on social media.
According to the government, the probe aims to verify facts, counter misinformation and address claims that attempts were being made to tarnish the image of the Ram temple.
The SIT comprises Lucknow divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, inspector general of police Kiran S. and finance department special secretary Neel Ratan.
The issue gained political traction after Akhilesh Yadav earlier alleged that reports suggested crores of rupees donated by devotees to the Ram temple had gone missing. Calling the matter “extremely sensitive” for millions of devotees, he urged the courts to take suo motu cognisance and questioned the silence of both the temple trust and the government.
The allegations triggered a sharp response from the trust. Its general secretary, Champat Rai, rejected claims of financial irregularities and stated that internal audits were already underway. He said representatives of both the trust and the State Bank of India were regularly involved in the audit process and that no evidence supporting allegations of missing funds had emerged so far.
The controversy widened further when former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh claimed he was aware of alleged misuse of donation money but declined to disclose details publicly. Separately, senior BJP leader Rajneesh Singh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding greater transparency and seeking disclosure of the trust's finances, donations, expenditures, assets, bank accounts and land transactions.
Amid the growing political storm, the trust has maintained that the SIT inquiry will help establish the facts, dispel rumours and restore public confidence in the management of one of the country's most significant religious institutions.
With opposition parties raising questions and the government ordering a formal probe, the investigation is expected to draw significant public attention in the coming weeks, given the immense religious and political significance attached to the Ram temple project.
With PTI inputs