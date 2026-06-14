‘Conspiracy root nearby’: Akhilesh Yadav on Ram temple funds probe

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday intensified his attack on the Uttar Pradesh government after it constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of irregularities in donations received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, suggesting that those responsible for the alleged controversy may be closer to the establishment than many believe.

Taking to social media shortly after the state government announced the formation of the SIT, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister made a cryptic remark that appeared to question the origins of the controversy surrounding the temple funds.

“The root of this conspiracy is not far away, therefore there will be no need to go far to take action if the truth is to be uncovered,” Yadav wrote on X.

In a further swipe at the authorities, he added, “If the police are unable to identify the guilty, we can help.”

Yadav, however, stopped short of naming any individual or organisation, leaving political circles speculating about the target of his remarks.

The comments came hours after the Yogi Adityanath government constituted a three-member SIT to investigate allegations relating to the handling of donations and financial management of the Ram temple trust. Officials said the decision was taken following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust itself, which sought an impartial inquiry amid growing controversy and allegations circulating on social media.