BJP victory could make 2027 India’s last poll: Akhilesh Yadav

“Inflation, corruption and flawed economic policies have weakened the economy. The failures of the double-engine government are now visible to the people,” Yadav said.

Turning to governance issues in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav alleged that corruption remained rampant and claimed that BJP workers were involved in land-grabbing activities in several parts of the state. He also accused the government of mismanaging the power sector, alleging that Uttar Pradesh was facing an electricity crisis despite repeated promises of development.

Yadav further alleged that opposition leaders across the country were being targeted through politically motivated cases. Referring to recent developments in West Bengal, he claimed that cases were being registered against Trinamool Congress chief and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee after elections, describing such actions as part of a broader pattern of harassment.

Drawing a parallel with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the SP leader claimed that criminal cases registered against the BJP leader in the past had been withdrawn after he assumed office. “Targeting opposition leaders through false cases is dangerous for democracy,” Yadav said.

On opposition unity, Yadav reiterated that the BJP could be defeated if anti-BJP parties worked together. His remarks come amid growing speculation over opposition strategies ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Responding to reports that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had expressed the intention to contest all 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav noted that he too had made similar remarks. According to him, such statements indicate that both the Samajwadi Party and the Congress are preparing for the electoral battle with “double strength”.

The SP chief also accused BJP leaders of lowering the standards of political discourse through what he described as inappropriate language and divisive rhetoric, arguing that healthy democratic debate was being replaced by personal attacks and intimidation.

With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections still some distance away, Yadav's remarks signal the sharpening political contest in the state, where opposition parties are increasingly seeking to frame the upcoming battle as one centred on democracy, governance and economic issues.

With PTI inputs