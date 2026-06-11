Failed on all fronts, BJP may now conspire to win UP polls through unfair: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party chief claims ruling party has failed on governance and may resort to unfair means ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday urged party workers to remain vigilant against what he alleged were attempts by the BJP to manipulate elections, claiming the ruling party had failed on governance and public welfare fronts in Uttar Pradesh.
Addressing party workers at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav alleged that the BJP government was facing growing public dissatisfaction and could attempt to secure electoral gains through unfair means ahead of the state Assembly elections next year.
According to a party statement, Yadav said everything associated with the BJP was “fake”, ranging from healthcare services to governance.
“There is no visible development, no public welfare schemes. Having means,” Yadav said, calling on party workers to stay alert to the ruling party's alleged tactics.
Criticism of governance
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that patients in government hospitals were receiving substandard medicines and treatment, while claiming that “fake encounters” had become commonplace in the state.
He further alleged that a “darkness” had enveloped Uttar Pradesh under BJP rule and claimed that the government had failed to ensure the safety and dignity of women.
Yadav also accused the ruling party of weakening democratic institutions and undermining citizens' rights.
Referring to employment concerns, he claimed that unemployment remained a major challenge for young people in the state and alleged that several recruitment examinations had been cancelled because of paper leaks.
The Samajwadi Party chief further alleged that steep fee hikes in colleges and universities were making higher education increasingly inaccessible for economically weaker students.
“Those raising their voice against injustice are subjected to police action and imprisonment. People are being implicated in false cases, with corruption plaguing every institution,” Yadav alleged.
The BJP has previously rejected similar allegations made by opposition parties regarding governance, law and order and democratic institutions.
Focus on 2027 polls
Emphasising the significance of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Yadav said the contest would be crucial for protecting democracy and constitutional values.
Claiming growing public support for his party, he said the Samajwadi Party had completed its preparations for the electoral battle.
“People have faith in the Samajwadi Party. Our preparations are complete. Our goal is to form the government in Uttar Pradesh,” Yadav said.
He also asserted that only the Samajwadi Party could provide an alternative to the BJP in the state and said the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) alliance was prepared for the challenge.
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