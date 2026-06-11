Failed on all fronts, BJP may now conspire to win UP polls through unfair: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday urged party workers to remain vigilant against what he alleged were attempts by the BJP to manipulate elections, claiming the ruling party had failed on governance and public welfare fronts in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing party workers at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav alleged that the BJP government was facing growing public dissatisfaction and could attempt to secure electoral gains through unfair means ahead of the state Assembly elections next year.

According to a party statement, Yadav said everything associated with the BJP was “fake”, ranging from healthcare services to governance.

“There is no visible development, no public welfare schemes. Having means,” Yadav said, calling on party workers to stay alert to the ruling party's alleged tactics.

Criticism of governance

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that patients in government hospitals were receiving substandard medicines and treatment, while claiming that “fake encounters” had become commonplace in the state.

He further alleged that a “darkness” had enveloped Uttar Pradesh under BJP rule and claimed that the government had failed to ensure the safety and dignity of women.