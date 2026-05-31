People will expose BJP's tricks, end its rule in 2027: Akhilesh criticises attack on TMC MP

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday condemned the alleged attack on senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee and accused the BJP of fostering a culture of political violence.

In a post on X, Yadav said, “The BJP should remember that the violent politics it is nurturing is a snake in its sleeve.”

Calling the alleged attack on the veteran TMC parliamentarian a serious matter, he said, “The murderous attack on senior Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee is extremely condemnable and a grave incident.”

“Lok Sabha Speaker should take cognisance,” he added.

Separately, Yadav also targeted the BJP over remarks made by party MLA Shyam Prakash from Hardoi's Gopamau constituency, who suggested that elections are not won solely through development but also through political manoeuvring and strategy.

Sharing a video of the BJP legislator’s remarks on social media, the SP chief said, “In the BJP, the more dishonest a person is, the higher the platform he occupies.”

He alleged that the MLA had inadvertently exposed the BJP’s electoral methods.

“By admitting that the BJP wins elections through dishonesty, the BJP MLA has exposed the party’s corrupt politics. He has effectively countered the BJP’s politics and even run a bulldozer over their narrative,” Yadav said.