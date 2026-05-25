‘People are suffering, BJP is sinking’: Akhilesh escalates attack over UP electricity crisis

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the state's power situation, alleging that public anger over an “unbearable mega electricity disaster” was forcing BJP MPs and MLAs to publicly raise complaints in a bid to shield themselves from voter backlash.

In a strongly worded post on X, the former chief minister claimed that letters being written by BJP legislators regarding electricity-related issues were not genuine appeals made in public interest but political attempts to secure their own future as public dissatisfaction mounted.

“Frightened BJP MLAs and MPs are trying to protect themselves through a ‘paper shield’ in the form of symbolic letters,” Yadav wrote.

“The letters are not public interest communications to their own government but applications seeking tickets from the opposition in the coming elections after abandoning the sinking ship called the BJP,” he alleged.

The SP chief, however, ruled out accommodating such leaders in the opposition camp.

“There is no place in our alliance for leaders who have given the public nothing except pain, suffering and hardship,” he said.

‘Families alone understand the suffering’

Highlighting the impact of power shortages during the ongoing heatwave, Yadav said only families experiencing prolonged outages could understand the difficulties faced by vulnerable sections of society.

“In this deadly heat, only family members can understand the plight of elderly people, the sick, children and women struggling to arrange food and water,” he said.

The opposition leader alleged that worsening electricity supply had aggravated hardship across the state and accused the government of failing to respond effectively to public grievances.

Swipe at Energy Minister

In an apparent reference to Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma, Yadav revived an earlier political jibe and suggested that a former bureaucrat brought into politics had himself become a source of problems.https://x.com/yadavakhilesh/status/2058751352302649732