Akhilesh asks if UP ministers’ portfolios will be decided by BJP ‘top brass’

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday criticised the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the delay in allocating portfolios to newly inducted ministers, suggesting that decisions were being controlled by the party’s “top brass”.

The remarks came days after the expansion of the Yogi Adityanath 2.0 ministry, in which two Cabinet ministers and four ministers of state were inducted, while two ministers of state were elevated to independent charge.

Despite the swearing-in ceremony on 10 May, portfolios for the new ministers are yet to be announced.

In a post on X, Yadav questioned whether the allocation of ministries would also be decided from the “top”, in an apparent reference to the BJP’s central leadership.

He alleged that internal conflicts linked to “commission and earning” within the BJP’s “double-engine government” were responsible for the delay.