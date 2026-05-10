‘Who will BJP reward?’: Akhilesh targets UP cabinet expansion ahead of reshuffle

Ahead of the much-anticipated expansion of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the ruling party, questioning how it plans to accommodate defectors, dissatisfied legislators and alliance partners within the limited vacancies available in the state cabinet.

The expansion of the government of Uttar Pradesh cabinet led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled later in the day.

In a strongly worded post on X, the Samajwadi Party chief said the public was asking whether leaders who switched over to the BJP from rival parties would now be rewarded with ministerial positions despite there being only six vacant berths in the cabinet.

“People are asking that there are only six vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, while the number of leaders who switched sides from other parties is much higher. Will all of them be rewarded with ministerial positions?” Yadav wrote.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also questioned the criteria likely to be used in selecting ministers from among legislators belonging to the same caste or community.

“If one MLA is chosen from among several legislators belonging to a community, what will be the basis of that selection?” he asked.