'Didi will win': Akhilesh alleges BJP-EC ‘rehearsal’ in UP replicated in Bengal polls
SP chief claims polling officials were strategically deployed; says ‘Didi will win despite all adversities’
Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party, in collusion with the Election Commission of India, had carried out a “rehearsal” during Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls that was later replicated during the West Bengal Assembly elections.
Addressing reporters at the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow ahead of counting day in Bengal, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister asserted that despite “all adversities”, Mamata Banerjee would retain power.
“Didi was there, and Didi will stay; Didi will win,” Yadav said.
Alleges ‘strategic deployment’ of officials
Yadav claimed that during Assembly by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Rampur, polling personnel and officials were deliberately selected and deployed in a coordinated manner.
“However, during the by-elections held across Uttar Pradesh, including in Rampur, it was observed that presiding officers, staff and officials were hand-picked and strategically deployed. Perhaps the BJP, in collusion with the Election Commission, conducted a trial run in Uttar Pradesh. You could also call it a ‘rehearsal’. They did this in Uttar Pradesh, and then they replicated it in Bengal,” he alleged.
The SP chief stressed that the Election Commission must function impartially and strengthen democratic institutions.
“The Election Commission is a constitutional body that must remain neutral. It must not discriminate against anyone, remain impartial and strengthen democracy,” Yadav said.
Claims ‘parallel law and order structure’ in Bengal
He further alleged that central security forces and paramilitary personnel had effectively created a parallel administrative structure in West Bengal during the elections.
“I have received information that a parallel law and order structure involving paramilitary and central forces has been established in West Bengal,” he claimed.
However, he maintained that the final verdict would still reflect the will of the people.
“Despite such attempts, the results of the election will be decided by the people,” he said.
High-stakes Bengal counting on Monday
West Bengal is set for counting of votes on Monday after a prolonged and intensely fought election campaign.
The outcome will determine whether the ruling Trinamool Congress retains power for another term or whether the BJP succeeds in forming its first government in the state.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Indian National Congress are also hoping to regain political ground after being virtually wiped out in the 2021 Assembly elections.
Counting at 77 centres
Counting will take place at 77 centres across West Bengal under elaborate security arrangements.
Results will be declared for 293 of the state’s 294 Assembly seats.
The two-phase polling process concluded on 29 April.
According to the Election Commission, the state recorded its highest-ever voter turnout since Independence, with 92.47 per cent of eligible voters casting their ballots.
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