'Didi will win': Akhilesh alleges BJP-EC ‘rehearsal’ in UP replicated in Bengal polls

Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party, in collusion with the Election Commission of India, had carried out a “rehearsal” during Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls that was later replicated during the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters at the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow ahead of counting day in Bengal, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister asserted that despite “all adversities”, Mamata Banerjee would retain power.

“Didi was there, and Didi will stay; Didi will win,” Yadav said.

Alleges ‘strategic deployment’ of officials

Yadav claimed that during Assembly by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Rampur, polling personnel and officials were deliberately selected and deployed in a coordinated manner.

“However, during the by-elections held across Uttar Pradesh, including in Rampur, it was observed that presiding officers, staff and officials were hand-picked and strategically deployed. Perhaps the BJP, in collusion with the Election Commission, conducted a trial run in Uttar Pradesh. You could also call it a ‘rehearsal’. They did this in Uttar Pradesh, and then they replicated it in Bengal,” he alleged.

The SP chief stressed that the Election Commission must function impartially and strengthen democratic institutions.

“The Election Commission is a constitutional body that must remain neutral. It must not discriminate against anyone, remain impartial and strengthen democracy,” Yadav said.

Claims ‘parallel law and order structure’ in Bengal

He further alleged that central security forces and paramilitary personnel had effectively created a parallel administrative structure in West Bengal during the elections.