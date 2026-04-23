Bengal polls phase 1: 90 pc turnout amid violence, glitches, fierce claims
Record participation on 23 April marred by EVM failures, clashes; parties trade charges ahead of 29 April polling
West Bengal’s high-stakes Assembly elections began with a staggering 90 per cent voter turnout amid unprecedented security across 152 constituencies in the first phase on Thursday, 23 April, cutting across the state’s diverse geography from the hills of north Bengal to the plains of the south.
The figure, significantly higher than the 82 per cent recorded in 2021, underscored the intensity of a contest shaped by identity, welfare politics and a battle for power. As some pointed out, it also reflected voter anxiety following the state's hugely controversial and error-ridden special intensive revision (SIR), with nearly 10 per cent of total voters struck off the rolls.
The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, is seeking a fourth consecutive term, banking on its grassroots network and welfare schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar, while accusing the Centre of neglect.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aiming to build on its 77 seats (subsequently reduced to 65 through defections) in 2021, is pushing anti-incumbency, post-poll violence narratives and Hindutva appeals, particularly in Bangladesh-border adjacent districts. The Left Front and Congress, though vastly weakened, remain a factor in Muslim-dominated regions and rural pockets.
Polling day unfolded under a cloud of disorder, with temperatures touching 40°C and reports of EVM malfunctions, clashes and voter intimidation. More than 700 complaints were lodged with the Election Commission — 360 directly and 340 via the cVIGIL app.
Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had anticipated trouble, directing Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal to deploy additional central forces in sensitive districts such as Murshidabad, Birbhum and Cooch Behar. While order was restored in most areas, the disruptions cast a shadow ahead of phase two on 29 April across 142 seats, with results due on 4 May.
Technical glitches were among the most widespread concerns. In Baharampur’s booth 141, EVMs malfunctioned repeatedly, with four replacements also failing. Veteran Congress leader and candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury criticised officials, saying the failures disenfranchised voters.
Elderly women and daily wage labourers waited for hours in the heat, with many eventually leaving. “We've been baking here since dawn, but the machines won't cooperate,” said 68-year-old Sunita Devi, a first-time voter after the roll revision.
Similar problems were reported from Beldanga, Samsherganj and Kandi in Murshidabad, as well as Nandigram, Cooch Behar, Habibpur in Malda and Siliguri in Darjeeling. Officials attributed the glitches to overheating and promised corrective mock polls before the next phase.
Violence and confrontation further intensified the day. In Kumarganj, BJP candidate Suvendu Sarkar alleged his poll agent was forced out of a booth while a TMC agent remained inside. He accused the local superintendent of police of bias, calling him a “party man”, and claimed “jihadis” assaulted him, adding that “Sanatanis” intervened. The Election Commission said it would investigate.
Clashes were also reported in Birbhum's Murarai, where Congress and TMC workers fought, leaving two Congress workers injured. In Labpur, a BJP agent was seriously assaulted and taken to Suri Sadar Hospital. In Dubrajpur, TMC allegations of EVM tampering led to a halt in polling at around 1.30 pm, followed by protests and clashes with Central Armed Police Forces, who resorted to lathi charges, injuring several TMC workers and two personnel. The BJP dismissed the episode as “drama” aimed at suppressing turnout.
TMC leader Shashi Panja, speaking from Nandigram, demanded the removal of officers Ajay Mishra and Kudrat-e-Khuda, alleging bias in favour of the BJP and selective action against TMC workers.
Elsewhere, violence and disruption persisted. In Asansol, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul alleged her vehicle was attacked with stones, damaging its rear windows. In Nowda, clashes and vehicle vandalism were reported involving supporters of TMC and Humayun Kabir, who denied involvement, even as Central forces carried out lathi charges.
Pre-poll tensions spilled over, including crude bomb explosions in Nowda that injured a woman, clashes between TMC and CPI(M) workers in Domkal’s Raipur village, and reports of threats in Murshidabad. In Jhargram, a stray elephant caused panic among voters. Central forces escorted voters in sensitive areas, particularly along the state’s so-called 'red corridor' dominated by Maoists.
Despite the disruptions, political leaders were quick to claim momentum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi linked high turnout to a BJP victory, drawing parallels with Assam and Puducherry, and promised development after 4 May, counting day.
Mamata Banerjee, speaking from her constituency Bhabanipur in Kolkata, said the turnout reflected public anger against “BJP atrocities” and credited TMC’s welfare programmes. Chief electoral officer Manoj Agarwal described the polling as “fear-free” and ruled out repolls, while BJP leader Dilip Ghosh termed the process “largely peaceful” with anti-social elements detained.
Chowdhury, contesting from Baharampur, said intimidation by the TMC had failed to deter voters this time. “I was surprised to see people queuing up fearlessly — unlike before,” he said, attributing the turnout to fears over voter list deletions.
“People fear that if they don't vote, their names may also be struck off,” he added, while praising the Election Commission’s deployment of Central forces. “The EC has done a good job; adequate security helped folks vote peacefully despite the heat and glitches.”
Even as polling ended, rival camps projected confidence. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed his party would win 125 of the 152 seats that voted in phase one, while TMC’s internal assessments pegged its tally at over 105.
With phase two scheduled for 29 April and counting on 4 May, the opening round has set the stage for a closely fought and volatile contest in West Bengal.
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