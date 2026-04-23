Bengal polls phase 1: 90 pc turnout amid violence, glitches, fierce claims

West Bengal’s high-stakes Assembly elections began with a staggering 90 per cent voter turnout amid unprecedented security across 152 constituencies in the first phase on Thursday, 23 April, cutting across the state’s diverse geography from the hills of north Bengal to the plains of the south.

The figure, significantly higher than the 82 per cent recorded in 2021, underscored the intensity of a contest shaped by identity, welfare politics and a battle for power. As some pointed out, it also reflected voter anxiety following the state's hugely controversial and error-ridden special intensive revision (SIR), with nearly 10 per cent of total voters struck off the rolls.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, is seeking a fourth consecutive term, banking on its grassroots network and welfare schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar, while accusing the Centre of neglect.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aiming to build on its 77 seats (subsequently reduced to 65 through defections) in 2021, is pushing anti-incumbency, post-poll violence narratives and Hindutva appeals, particularly in Bangladesh-border adjacent districts. The Left Front and Congress, though vastly weakened, remain a factor in Muslim-dominated regions and rural pockets.

Polling day unfolded under a cloud of disorder, with temperatures touching 40°C and reports of EVM malfunctions, clashes and voter intimidation. More than 700 complaints were lodged with the Election Commission — 360 directly and 340 via the cVIGIL app.

Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had anticipated trouble, directing Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal to deploy additional central forces in sensitive districts such as Murshidabad, Birbhum and Cooch Behar. While order was restored in most areas, the disruptions cast a shadow ahead of phase two on 29 April across 142 seats, with results due on 4 May.