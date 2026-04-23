Elections 2026 LIVE: Almost 62 pc voting in Bengal, 57 pc in TN as of 1 pm
Across the two states, more than 9 crore voters participate in polling today, choosing from over 4,000 candidates across 386 constituencies
Two major political battlegrounds go to the polls today as Tamil Nadu votes in a single phase and West Bengal begins its multi-phase Assembly elections, setting the stage for contests that are both regionally decisive and nationally watched. Across the two states, more than 9 crore voters will participate in polling today, choosing from over 4,000 candidates spread across 386 constituencies. With counting scheduled for May 4, the results are expected to have a significant bearing on the political landscape beyond the states themselves.
Tamil Nadu presents a largely bipolar contest between the ruling DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is seeking a renewed mandate, banking on governance and welfare delivery, while Edappadi K. Palaniswami is leading the opposition’s push to regain power after five years. The BJP, under K. Annamalai, is contesting as part of the alliance, while Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is attempting to carve out space as an alternative force, particularly among younger voters.
West Bengal, meanwhile, opens its electoral battle with voting in 152 constituencies spread across diverse regions, including politically significant areas in both north and south Bengal. The ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP is seeking to expand its footprint and challenge the incumbent’s dominance. The presence of the Left Front and the Congress adds further complexity to the contest. The first phase is being closely watched as an early barometer of voter sentiment, especially in regions where electoral margins have historically been narrow.
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Bengal: BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul's car 'attacked' in Asansol
BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul’s car was pelted with stones and its rear windowpanes were shattered near Rahmat Nagar in her Asansol Dakshin Assembly constituency on Thursday, police said.
“Stones were thrown at my moving car as I was exiting a polling booth premises. The rear window was shattered. It is very clear who is behind this. This is an attempt to influence the election,” she told reporters.
Bengal: Turnout crosses 62 per cent as of 1.00 pm
West Bengal recorded brisk polling on Thursday with over 62 per cent of 3.60 crore voters in the first phase of the Assembly elections exercising their franchise till 1.00 pm amid sporadic incidents of violence, reported voter intimidation and an alleged assault on a BJP candidate.
Polling in 16 districts that began at 7.00 am will decide the fate of 1,478 candidates, including 167 women, in 152 constituencies of the 294-strong Assembly.
District-wise data showed Paschim Medinipur leading the turnout race with 65.77 per cent, followed by Jhargram with 65.31 per cent and Bankura with 64 per cent. Relatively lower turnouts were recorded in Malda with 58.45 per cent, Cooch Behar with 60.75 per cent, and Alipurduar with 60.03 per cent.
Tamil Nadu: Almost 57 per cent voting till 1 pm
Tamil Nadu recorded over 56 per cent voting on Thursday in polling for 234 Assembly constituencies. According to ECI figures, voter turnout stood at 56.81 per cent at 1.00 pm.
Tiruppur district topped with a 62.97 per cent voter turnout. Chennai recorded 54.58 per cent polling, while Madurai (54.75), Coimbatore (58.24) and the centrally located Tiruchirappalli district (57.66) also saw brisk polling.
Kolathur in Chennai, where DMK president and chief minister M.K. Stalin is contesting, saw 56.59 polling till 1.00 pm. At Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni it was 53.55 per cent. Deputy CM and Stalin's son Udhayanidhi is trying his luck for the second time from this city constituency.
Similarly, Edappadi in Salem recorded 60.98 per cent. AIADMK general-secretary and former CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami is contesting from his traditional turf and is being challenged by the DMK, while actor Vijay's TVK is backing an independent after the party nominee's poll papers were rejected on technical grounds during scrutiny.
In Tiruchirappalli East, where Vijay himself is contesting, 55.95 per cent polling was recorded till 1.00 pm.
Bengal: TMC accused of voter intimidation in Murarai clash, Congress workers injured
Tension gripped Murarai in Birbhum district as Congress workers clashed with TMC supporters, prompting serious allegations of voter intimidation from the Congress camp. Two Congress members suffered head injuries in the skirmish, which erupted after the party claimed TMC cadres were threatening voters.
According to Congress leaders, the confrontation began when their activists protested against alleged TMC high-handedness. "TMC is resorting to voter intimidation to suppress opposition voices," a Congress spokesperson stated, demanding immediate intervention from district authorities and the Election Commission.
In a related incident in nearby Labhpur, BJP candidate Debashish Ojha's agent Biswajit Mondal was allegedly attacked by TMC workers. Mondal sustained head injuries and was rushed to Suri Sadar Hospital for treatment. Police have registered complaints in both cases. No arrests have been reported yet.
Bengal: BJP candidate alleges poll agent barred from Kumarganj booth, claims assault by locals
BJP candidate Suvendu Sarkar from Kumarganj alleged serious irregularities during polling today, claiming his polling agent was denied entry to a booth while only a TMC agent was allowed inside.
Sarkar, who was present at the site, further accused the Dakshin Dinajpur superintendent of police of bias, likening the officer's conduct to that of a "TMC party man." The situation escalated when Sarkar was reportedly thrashed by a group of locals in the area. He also claimed that "some jihadis" attacked him, but he was rescued by "some Sanatanis".
When contacted, the Election Commission of India assured action on the complaints. Efforts to reach the SP or TMC for comment were unsuccessful at the time of filing.
Bengal: EVM glitches at Baharampur booth spark voter frustration amid scorching heat
Polling at booth number 141 in Baharampur constituency faced major disruptions as electronic voting machines (EVMs) malfunctioned repeatedly, forcing voters to endure long queues under intense summer heat.
Veteran leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress candidate from the constituency, highlighted the crisis, stating that RC officials had to replace the EVMs four times, yet the machines continued to fail. "Despite changing the EVM four times, they are still not working properly," Chowdhury said.
Eyewitnesses reported serpentine queues outside the booth, with voters, many elderly and women, braving temperatures exceeding 40°C. Frustration mounted as delays stretched for hours, leading several people to leave without casting their votes. "We've been waiting since morning, but nothing is moving," one voter lamented.
Election officials have yet to issue a statement on the repeated glitches.
Security personnel acting in BJP's favour: TMC
The TMC has accused the police of working in favour of the BJP in Nandigram, with Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleging that the "goons" of the ruling party were threatening people in the area. Addressing a press conference, state minister Shashi Panja alleged that police personnel deployed in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district were acting in favour of the BJP.
She said a TMC delegation met chief electoral officer Manoj Agarwal and lodged a formal complaint, seeking the removal of two police officers from poll duty. "The presence of these officers is raising serious concerns about the neutrality of the polling process," she claimed.
Vehicles vandalised as clashes erupt in Nowda during polling
Tension flared in Nowda during polling on Thursday as clashes broke out, leading to incidents of vandalism and disruption in the area. Several vehicles were damaged amid reports of repeated confrontations between rival groups.
Supporters of a political outfit led by Humayun Kabir were accused of triggering unrest, though the leader denied the allegations. During the escalation, a vehicle in his convoy was vandalised, while stones were also reportedly hurled at a polling agent’s car.
There were also claims that attempts were made to block Kabir’s movement by placing bamboo barricades in front of his vehicle. As tensions intensified, central forces intervened and resorted to a lathi charge to disperse crowds and restore order.
Following sustained efforts by security personnel, the situation was brought under control, and Humayun Kabir later left the protest site. Polling continued in the area under heightened security.
Extend polling hours: TVK chief tells EC
TVK chief Vijay on Thursday requested the Election Commission to extend polling by two hours till 8 pm for the Assembly elections being held across 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, he also urged for deployment of emergency public transport services to facilitate a large number of people to cast their votes.
"There are reports from polling stations of voters waiting in long queues to cast their votes, but the polling process is slow. Such delays would discourage and may affect voter turnout. There should be designated supervisory officers to visit polling booths regularly and ensure that the voting process is conducted efficiently without unnecessary delays,"
With PTI inputs
Maharashtra bypolls: Baramati sees 20.5 pc turnout, Rahuri 18.2 pc till 11 am
Baramati recorded a voter turnout of 20.55 per cent, while Rahuri saw 18.22 per cent polling till 11 am on Thursday as voting continued in by-elections to the two Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, election officials said. Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
The bypoll in Baramati in Pune district was necessitated by the death of former Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar in an air crash earlier this year. His wife, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Sunetra Pawar, is among 23 candidates contesting the seat.
In Rahuri, located in Ahilyanagar district, the vacancy arose following the death of BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile last October. His son, Akshay Kardile, is contesting the seat against NCP (SP) candidate Govind Mokate and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi nominee Santosh Chalke.
In Baramati, Sunetra Pawar has appealed to voters to support her as a tribute to her late husband, amid what is being seen as a sympathy-driven contest. The constituency has around 3.84 lakh registered voters. She cast her vote early in the day at a polling station in Katewadi, along with family members.
Notably, there is no candidate from the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Baramati, with the rival NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar opting not to field a candidate. The Congress had initially announced a nominee but later withdrew.
Election officials said extensive arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth polling, including shaded areas and drinking water facilities at booths to help voters cope with the heat.
Baramati has long been considered a stronghold of the Pawar family, with Ajit Pawar having represented the seat for several terms. In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the ruling Mahayuti alliance holds a comfortable majority, while the Opposition MVA remains significantly behind in terms of seat share.
With PTI Inputs
Accessibility concerns raised by differently-abled voters in Tiruvottiyur
Differently-abled voters in Tiruvottiyur have raised concerns over inadequate accessibility arrangements at polling stations during voting on Thursday, urging the Election Commission to take immediate action.
Several voters reported difficulties in accessing booths, citing a lack of basic facilities such as ramps, assistance, and other provisions meant to ensure smooth participation for persons with disabilities. The issue, they said, hindered their ability to exercise their franchise independently and with ease.
The complaints highlight gaps in on-ground implementation of accessibility measures, despite guidelines aimed at making polling stations more inclusive. Voters called on authorities to address the shortcomings and ensure better arrangements as polling progresses.
Polling is underway across Tamil Nadu’s 234 constituencies in a single phase, with officials overseeing the process amid high voter turnout and extensive logistical arrangements.
With PTI inputs
Over 600 complaints filed with EC by 11 am during Bengal polls
The Election Commission of India received more than 600 complaints by 11 am on Thursday as polling progressed in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
According to officials quoted in The Telegraph, 260 complaints were submitted directly to the Commission’s office, while an additional 375 were registered through the cVIGIL mobile application, which allows citizens to report poll-related violations in real time.
The complaints span various issues reported from different constituencies during the ongoing voting process. Authorities said all grievances are being examined, with mechanisms in place to ensure timely action.
Polling is underway across 152 constituencies in the first phase, with officials maintaining close monitoring of developments through control rooms and digital platforms.
Kapil Sibal accuses EC of ‘disenfranchisement’ in Bengal polls
Former Union law minister Kapil Sibal on Thursday criticised the Election Commission of India, alleging that the poll body was carrying out what he described as an “experiment in disenfranchisement” in West Bengal as voting began in the first phase of the Assembly elections.
In a strongly worded post on X, Sibal took aim at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, using sarcasm to question the conduct of the electoral process. “Election Commission: (West Bengal Election). Experiment in disenfranchisement. The CEC must be awarded with a Padma Bhushan!” he wrote.
He followed this up with a pointed remark asking, “Why have an election?”, signalling his concern over the integrity of the polling process.
EC seeks report on alleged voter intimidation in Murshidabad’s Domkal
The Election Commission of India has sought a report from officials following allegations that voters were intimidated and prevented from casting their ballots in parts of Murshidabad district during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Thursday.
Complaints emerged from Domkal, where several residents alleged they were threatened and warned against visiting polling stations. Some voters claimed they were told they could face assault if they attempted to vote, creating an atmosphere of fear in the area.
Udhayanidhi Stalin exudes confidence in DMK win, urges people to vote
Expressing confidence in the DMK’s electoral prospects, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said the ruling party would return to power, shortly after casting his vote on Thursday. Calling on citizens to vote in large numbers, he emphasised participation as key to the democratic process.
The DMK, under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, is seeking to retain office at the head of a broad alliance that includes the Congress and Left parties. The AIADMK-led NDA is mounting a challenge with support from the BJP and other allies, while actor Vijay’s TVK is aiming to emerge as an alternative force in the state’s traditionally bipolar political landscape.
Polling disrupted briefly as elephant strays near booth in Jhargram
Unusual scenes in Jhargram as an elephant wandering near the Jitushol Aanshik Buniyadi Vidyalaya polling booth caused panic among voters during the ongoing polling process. Authorities kept a close watch to ensure safety.
Voting disrupted at several booths in Bengal amid glitches, tensions
Polling in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Thursday was disrupted in several constituencies due to Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) glitches and reports of overnight violence, officials said. Voting had to be halted or delayed at multiple booths across districts including Murshidabad, Purba Medinipur, Cooch Behar, Malda, and Darjeeling after EVMs developed technical snags.
In Murshidabad, polling was suspended at a booth in the Beldanga segment, while voting was delayed in Samsherganj and Kandi constituencies. Similar disruptions were reported from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur, Cooch Behar town, Habibpur in Malda, and Siliguri in Darjeeling district. In most cases, polling resumed after the faulty machines were replaced.
Adding to the tension, incidents of violence were reported from some districts ahead of polling. In Nowda in Murshidabad, crude bombs were allegedly hurled near a polling station, injuring a woman. Elsewhere, clashes and attacks were reported in Cooch Behar and Domkal, with political parties trading allegations. Security forces have been deployed in sensitive areas, and the Election Commission has sought reports on the incidents.
Despite these disruptions, polling is underway across 152 constituencies in 16 districts in the first phase. The remaining 142 seats will go to polls on 29 April, with counting scheduled for 4 May.
Crude bomb hurled in Murshidabad’s Nowda, several injured reports PTI
Initial reports from Murshidabad’s Nowda indicate that several people were injured after unidentified individuals hurled a crude bomb, adding to tensions in parts of West Bengal as polling continues. Authorities have stepped in to secure the area, PTI reported.
Clashes reported in Murshidabad village, forces escort voters to booths
Reports of clashes between Trinamool Congress and CPI(M) workers emerged from Raipur village in Domkol, Murshidabad, overnight ahead of polling. The situation created panic among locals, with many initially avoiding polling booths.
The Indian Express reported that authorities later stepped in, with police and central forces escorting villagers to polling stations to ensure voting continued amid tight security.
Chidambaram expresses confidence in DMK-led alliance victory
Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram has expressed confidence that the DMK-led alliance will retain power in Tamil Nadu, backing Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for a second term.
Speaking on polling day, he pointed to strong youth participation and urged voters to choose stability, growth, and welfare, while cautioning against “fanciful ideas.” Chidambaram said the DMK government’s record over the past five years should guide voters’ choice and called on young voters in particular to support “secularism and progress.”
Kharge urges voters in West Bengal to follow Constitution, uphold spirit of democracy
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged the people of West Bengal to vote in large numbers and ensure that the ideals of democracy, social justice, equality, and freedom remain intact.
In a post on X, Kharge said, “As West Bengal votes in the first phase of Assembly elections today, I sincerely urge all citizens to step out and participate in large numbers. Do not be deterred by forces that seek to discourage you.”
“Your vote is your voice, and it must be resoundingly heard,” he said.
Urging the people of the state to follow the path shown by the Constitution and uphold the spirit of democracy, the Congress chief said, “West Bengal is the proud land of great leaders who stood for Democracy, social justice, equality, and freedom. We need to ensure those ideals remain intact.”
“I make a special appeal to the first-time voters – exercise your right with conviction and help ensure that true development reaches every corner of the state. Jai Hind. Jai Bangla,” Kharge said in his post.
TMC urges voters to ‘safeguard rights’ as Bengal polling begins
The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, has urged voters to step out in large numbers as polling began in the first phase of the West Bengal elections. In a post on X, the party called on citizens to exercise their democratic right “freely, fairly, and without fear,” and to vote to “safeguard the rights of every individual.”
Invoking its “Maa, Mati, Manush” plank, the TMC framed the election as a vote to protect Bengal’s identity and sustain development, while also attacking its opponents for what it termed years of neglect and exploitation. The appeal comes as voting is underway across 152 constituencies, setting the tone for the remaining phases of the election.
MNM chief Kamal Haasan votes with daughter Shruti Haasan in Chennai
Acot-politician Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan cast his vote along with his daughter Shruti Haasan at a polling booth in Alwarpet, Chennai, as polling progresses in the single-phase Tamil Nadu elections.
Which seats in West Bengal will go to polls in the first phase?
According to the Election Commission, voters in eight districts of North Bengal, three districts of South Bengal and five districts of Jangalmahal region will exercise their franchise in the first phase of West Bengal.
These districts include Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas. Apart from this, voting is also being held in some seats of Kolkata and Howrah.
According to the Election Commission, polling will be completed today in 22 seats in Murshidabad, 9 in Behar, 7 in Jalpaiguri, 5 in Alipurduar, 1 in Kalimpong, 5 in Darjeeling, 9 in North Dinajpur, 6 in South Dinajpur, 12 in Malda, 11 in Birbhum, 9 in West Burdwan, 16 in East Medinipur, 15 in West Medinipur, 4 in Jhargram, 9 in Purulia and 12 in Bankura.
TN polling: 5.67 crore voters, massive Security across 75,000+ booths
Polling is underway across all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu in a single phase, with over 5.67 crore voters set to decide the state’s political future. Authorities have established more than 75,000 polling stations, including nearly 6,000 marked as sensitive, under tight security. Around 1.47 lakh personnel, backed by central forces and rapid response teams, have been deployed to ensure smooth and peaceful voting.
Triangular Contests in Key Seats as 4,023 Candidates Fight TN Elections
A total of 4,023 candidates are contesting the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with the primary battle between the DMK-led coalition under M.K. Stalin and the AIADMK-BJP alliance led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Actor Vijay’s party has created triangular contests in some seats. Campaigning centred around issues such as corruption, Tamil identity, and women’s reservation.
TVK Chief Vijay casts his ballot, urges voters to turn out in large numbers
Vijay, chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and a candidate from Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur, cast his vote at a polling station in Chennai on Thursday as voting got underway across Tamil Nadu’s 234 constituencies.
Maharashtra: Voting begins for Baramati, Rahuri assembly by-polls
Voting got underway Thursday morning in Baramati and Rahuri assembly bypolls in Maharashtra.
Polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm, an election official said.
Riding a sympathy wave, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who is contesting from Baramati, has urged voters to support her as a tribute to her late husband Ajit Pawar.
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Voting begins across Tamil Nadu amid tight security
Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election commenced at 7 AM on Thursday amidst tight security with people briskly lining up in front of the polling stations across the state.
The key contenders for power are the ruling DMK and main opposition AIADMK while actor-politician Vijay-led TVK and Tamil nationalist Seeman-led NTK are putting up a determined fight.
Tamil Nadu's electorate is 5.73 crore strong and they will vote in as many as 75,064 polling stations in 33,133 locations to decide the fortunes of 4,023 candidates. The total electorate comprises 2.93 women, 2.83 crore men, and 7,728 third-gender persons.
PTI