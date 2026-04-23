Elections 2026 LIVE: Almost 62 pc voting in Bengal, 57 pc in TN as of 1 pm

Two major political battlegrounds go to the polls today as Tamil Nadu votes in a single phase and West Bengal begins its multi-phase Assembly elections, setting the stage for contests that are both regionally decisive and nationally watched. Across the two states, more than 9 crore voters will participate in polling today, choosing from over 4,000 candidates spread across 386 constituencies. With counting scheduled for May 4, the results are expected to have a significant bearing on the political landscape beyond the states themselves.

Tamil Nadu presents a largely bipolar contest between the ruling DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is seeking a renewed mandate, banking on governance and welfare delivery, while Edappadi K. Palaniswami is leading the opposition’s push to regain power after five years. The BJP, under K. Annamalai, is contesting as part of the alliance, while Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is attempting to carve out space as an alternative force, particularly among younger voters.

West Bengal, meanwhile, opens its electoral battle with voting in 152 constituencies spread across diverse regions, including politically significant areas in both north and south Bengal. The ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP is seeking to expand its footprint and challenge the incumbent’s dominance. The presence of the Left Front and the Congress adds further complexity to the contest. The first phase is being closely watched as an early barometer of voter sentiment, especially in regions where electoral margins have historically been narrow.