Elephant in ‘queue’ outside Bengal’s Jhargram voting booth causes brief alarm
The elephant — locally known as “Ramlal” — suddenly appeared near the booth, triggering alarm and a brief disturbance among those present
An unusual visitor briefly disrupted polling preparations in West Bengal on Thursday, as an elephant wandered into a queue of voters ahead of the first phase of assembly elections in Jhargram district.
The incident occurred at Jitushol Primary School, a designated polling station in Jitushol, where voters had begun assembling before polling commenced. According to officials, the elephant — locally known as “Ramlal” — suddenly appeared near the booth, triggering alarm and a brief disturbance among those present.
Eyewitnesses said the animal did not display any aggression. It reportedly inspected a goods vehicle parked near the polling station before moving away on its own. A large crowd soon gathered to catch a glimpse of the elephant, adding to the commotion.
Forest department personnel from the Lodhashuli range quickly reached the spot after receiving information and guided the animal to a safe distance. Polling resumed smoothly soon after, officials said.
Authorities noted that measures are already in place to tackle human-elephant interactions in the region. A 15-member special team, equipped with an “Airavat” vehicle, has been deployed to manage elephant movement. In addition, a quick response unit comprising the Elephant Trekkers Team and experienced Hula Party members remains on alert to monitor elephant activity across the district.
The episode unfolded as polling got underway for 152 assembly constituencies across 16 districts in the first phase of the high-stakes elections. Four constituencies in Jhargram district are part of this phase.
Voting began at 7 am under heavy security cover, with over 2,400 companies of central forces — including Central Armed Police Forces, the India Reserve Battalion, and personnel from other states — deployed alongside the state police and Kolkata Police.
With IANS inputs
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