Elephant in ‘queue’ outside Bengal’s Jhargram voting booth causes brief alarm

An unusual visitor briefly disrupted polling preparations in West Bengal on Thursday, as an elephant wandered into a queue of voters ahead of the first phase of assembly elections in Jhargram district.

The incident occurred at Jitushol Primary School, a designated polling station in Jitushol, where voters had begun assembling before polling commenced. According to officials, the elephant — locally known as “Ramlal” — suddenly appeared near the booth, triggering alarm and a brief disturbance among those present.

Eyewitnesses said the animal did not display any aggression. It reportedly inspected a goods vehicle parked near the polling station before moving away on its own. A large crowd soon gathered to catch a glimpse of the elephant, adding to the commotion.