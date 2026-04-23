EVM glitches disrupt polling in few places as Bengal votes in first phase
Overnight violence in Murshidabad’s Naoda saw crude bombs hurled near a school, injuring a woman
Minor disruptions and scattered incidents of violence marked the opening phase of polling in West Bengal on Thursday, even as voters turned out across 152 constituencies amid tight security arrangements.
Officials reported glitches in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at several polling stations, leading to delays and temporary suspensions of voting. In Murshidabad district, polling was halted at booth number 156 in Parsalika Madanmohan Primary School in the Beldanga assembly segment after an EVM malfunctioned. Similar issues delayed the start of voting at booth number 212 in the Samsherganj constituency and booth number 130 in Kandi.
In Purba Medinipur, an EVM snag was reported from Birulia in the Nandigram constituency. Voting was also briefly suspended at booth number 229 in Town High School in Cooch Behar before resuming after nearly an hour. Delays were reported from booth number 231 in Habibpur constituency in Malda district and at booth number 26/31 in Margaret School in Siliguri, Darjeeling district, due to faulty machines.
Adding to the unusual disruptions, an elephant sighting near a polling booth in Jhargram district caused panic among voters. The animal was spotted outside the Jitushol Aanshik Buniyadi Vidyalaya polling station, prompting temporary concern before the situation was brought under control.
Meanwhile, incidents of overnight violence were reported from a few districts ahead of polling. In Naoda, Murshidabad, crude bombs were allegedly hurled near Shivnagar Primary School, injuring a woman. Trinamool Congress candidate Sahina Mumtaz Khan, who was in the vicinity, escaped unhurt. TMC MP Abu Taher Khan accused the Amjanata Unnayan Party, led by Humayun Kabir, of being behind the attack.
Police and central forces were deployed in the area, and chief electoral officer Manoj Agarwal said strict action would be taken, adding that a report on the incident has been sought.
Tension was also reported from Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar — an area that witnessed violence during the 2021 assembly elections. A BJP Kisan Morcha leader was allegedly attacked while returning home, with the BJP accusing Trinamool Congress supporters of assault and vandalism. The ruling party, however, dismissed the allegations as staged.
In another incident in Raipur village of Domkal, a CPM worker and his son were allegedly attacked late at night. The son sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. Police said a Trinamool Congress worker has been detained in connection with the case.
Polling began at 7 am across 16 districts in this phase, which covers more than half of the state’s 294 Assembly seats. The remaining 142 constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase on 29 April, with counting of votes scheduled for 4 May.
With PTI inputs
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