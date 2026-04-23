EVM glitches disrupt polling in few places as Bengal votes in first phase

Minor disruptions and scattered incidents of violence marked the opening phase of polling in West Bengal on Thursday, even as voters turned out across 152 constituencies amid tight security arrangements.

Officials reported glitches in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at several polling stations, leading to delays and temporary suspensions of voting. In Murshidabad district, polling was halted at booth number 156 in Parsalika Madanmohan Primary School in the Beldanga assembly segment after an EVM malfunctioned. Similar issues delayed the start of voting at booth number 212 in the Samsherganj constituency and booth number 130 in Kandi.

In Purba Medinipur, an EVM snag was reported from Birulia in the Nandigram constituency. Voting was also briefly suspended at booth number 229 in Town High School in Cooch Behar before resuming after nearly an hour. Delays were reported from booth number 231 in Habibpur constituency in Malda district and at booth number 26/31 in Margaret School in Siliguri, Darjeeling district, due to faulty machines.

Adding to the unusual disruptions, an elephant sighting near a polling booth in Jhargram district caused panic among voters. The animal was spotted outside the Jitushol Aanshik Buniyadi Vidyalaya polling station, prompting temporary concern before the situation was brought under control.