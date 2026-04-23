Kharge urges Bengal voters to follow Constitution, uphold spirit of democracy

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged voters in West Bengal to turn out in large numbers as polling began for the first phase of the Assembly elections, stressing the need to uphold democracy, social justice, equality, and freedom.

In a post on X, Kharge appealed to citizens not to be discouraged by any forces and to participate actively in the electoral process. “Your vote is your voice, and it must be resoundingly heard,” he said, while calling on people to follow the path laid down by the Constitution.

Highlighting Bengal’s legacy, the Congress chief said the state has been home to leaders who stood for democratic values and social justice, urging voters to ensure those ideals remain intact. He also made a special appeal to first-time voters to exercise their franchise with conviction and contribute to inclusive development. “Jai Hind. Jai Bangla,” he added.