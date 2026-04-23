Deep connection with people: Sunetra Pawar after voting in Baramati by-poll
The byelection was triggered by the untimely death of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in January following a plane crash
Voting began this morning for the Baramati assembly by-election, with Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar casting her ballot earlier in the day. She voted at a polling station located in Gangubai Kante Zilla Parishad Primary School in Baramati.
The by-election was triggered by the untimely death of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash near Baramati airport in January. Following his passing, Sunetra Pawar assumed the role of deputy chief minister and is now contesting the seat amid a field of 23 candidates. Notably, the NCP (SP) and Congress have opted out of the contest.
Speaking to reporters after casting her vote, Sunetra Pawar emphasised the deep connection between the people of Baramati and her late husband. She said residents were well aware of his contributions over the years and expressed confidence that voters would honour his legacy through their participation in the election.
Earlier in the day, she visited her husband’s memorial to pay tribute, accompanied by their son, Rajya Sabha member Parth Pawar.
During a campaign address earlier this week, Sunetra Pawar became visibly emotional as she pledged to continue her husband’s developmental vision for the constituency. She described her candidacy as a commitment to uphold the enduring bond between the Pawar family and the people of Baramati, stating that she had set aside her personal grief in order to serve the public.
Positioning herself as a representative of the people rather than a conventional politician, she acknowledged the political legacy shaped by Sharad Pawar and built upon by Ajit Pawar. She credited widespread support from various organisations and community members as a reflection of collective faith in Baramati’s progress.
In her address, she underscored the emotional and symbolic significance of the constituency, describing it as central to her late husband’s life. She also reiterated his belief that every election, regardless of scale, must be approached with seriousness and dedication.
Polling continues through the day, with results expected to shape the next chapter of Baramati’s political landscape.
With IANS inputs
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