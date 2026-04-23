Deep connection with people: Sunetra Pawar after voting in Baramati by-poll

Voting began this morning for the Baramati assembly by-election, with Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar casting her ballot earlier in the day. She voted at a polling station located in Gangubai Kante Zilla Parishad Primary School in Baramati.

The by-election was triggered by the untimely death of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash near Baramati airport in January. Following his passing, Sunetra Pawar assumed the role of deputy chief minister and is now contesting the seat amid a field of 23 candidates. Notably, the NCP (SP) and Congress have opted out of the contest.

Speaking to reporters after casting her vote, Sunetra Pawar emphasised the deep connection between the people of Baramati and her late husband. She said residents were well aware of his contributions over the years and expressed confidence that voters would honour his legacy through their participation in the election.

Earlier in the day, she visited her husband’s memorial to pay tribute, accompanied by their son, Rajya Sabha member Parth Pawar.

During a campaign address earlier this week, Sunetra Pawar became visibly emotional as she pledged to continue her husband’s developmental vision for the constituency. She described her candidacy as a commitment to uphold the enduring bond between the Pawar family and the people of Baramati, stating that she had set aside her personal grief in order to serve the public.