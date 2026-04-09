Congress withdraws candidate against Sunetra Pawar in Baramati by-polls

The Indian National Congress has withdrawn its candidate from the Baramati Assembly by-election, respecting a request from NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and NCP (AP) president and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

The decision was announced on Thursday by state Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal after consultations with senior party leaders. Following this, Congress candidate Ashok More withdrew his nomination.

The Congress clarified that while it had withdrawn its candidate, it had not extended support to Sunetra Pawar, the NCP (AP) nominee. After More’s withdrawal, Sunetra Pawar’s son, Jay Pawar, expressed gratitude to the Congress and More. Meanwhile, state NCP (AP) president Sunil Tatkare said it was not the time for either NCP faction to claim credit.

Despite the Congress withdrawing its candidate, the Baramati by-election will not be uncontested, as 23 independent candidates remain in the fray. As a result, the outcome will be decided through voting.

This situation echoes the 2015 Tasgaon–Kavathe Mahankal by-election, held after the death of R.R. Patil. At that time, his widow Suman Patil contested, and while no major party fielded a candidate against her, the presence of eight independents meant the election was not uncontested. She eventually won by a margin of over 1.12 lakh votes.