635 complaints, 41% turnout by 11 am as Bengal polling sees isolated tension

Polling in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections on Thursday saw brisk voter participation alongside sporadic tension, with 635 complaints registered with the Election Commission of India (ECI) by 11 am.

Of the total complaints, 260 were submitted physically at the office of the chief electoral officer, while 375 were lodged through the C-Vigil app. Sources said most complaints pertained to allegations of violence and electoral malpractices.

Despite these issues, voter turnout remained steady in the early hours. In the first four hours of polling across 152 constituencies in 16 districts, the average turnout stood at 41.11 per cent. District-wise, Jhargram district recorded the highest polling at 43.71 per cent, while Cooch Behar district reported the lowest at 38.67 per cent.

A tragic incident was reported from the Keshpur assembly constituency in West Midnapore district, where a voter, identified as Isratan Biwi, died after falling ill inside a polling booth shortly after arriving to cast her vote.