8 Indians serving in Russian armed forces died: Govt in Rajya Sabha

Eight Indians working in the Russian armed forces have died and 12 others already left the military, the government said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, 1 August.

In reply to a question, minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said another 63 individuals are seeking early discharge.

"Eight deaths have been reported where the citizenship of the deceased has been verified as Indian," Singh said.

The government has received requests for facilitation of early discharge of some Indian nationals purportedly recruited into the Russian armed forces in unclear circumstances, he said.

"The exact number of such Indian nationals is not known," he said.

"Information available currently indicates that 12 Indian nationals have already left the Russian armed forces while another 63 individuals are seeking early discharge," Singh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had strongly raised the issue of early discharge of Indian nationals working in the Russian Army during his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month.