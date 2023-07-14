8 injured after truck hits bus in Odisha’s Balasore

Manoj Kumar Nayak, driver of the bus said: “As a speed-breaker was there at the accident spot, I had slowed down the bus. At that time, a speeding truck hit my bus from behind. Under the impact of the collision, the bus hit the barricade put up there and then overturned."

After getting information, the local police reached the spot and admitted the injured persons to a local hospital.

The truck, which hit the bus, has been seized and further investigation is going on, the police said.