8 years in jail, trial nowhere near end: Delhi HC bail for British Sikh national

Delhi High Court grants bail to British Sikh national Jagtar Singh Johal in seven UAPA cases after he spent more than eight years in custody. Court cites the prolonged incarceration and slow pace of trial, saying it was "certainly not likely to conclude any time soon" despite directions from the Supreme Court. NIA opposes bail citing seriousness of the charges and Johal's foreign nationality.

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to British Sikh national Jagtar Singh Johal in seven cases registered against him under the anti-terror law UAPA, after he spent more than eight years in custody without the trials showing significant progress.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja noted that Johal had been in custody for more than eight years and that, despite directions from the Supreme Court, the "pace of the trial has not really picked up".

The trial was "certainly not likely to conclude any time soon", the bench said while allowing Johal's appeals against the denial of bail by the trial court.

The cases investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arise from a series of alleged targeted killings and attempted killings in Punjab's Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts in 2016 and 2017.

Two of the cases relate to the killing of Amit Sharma, president of Shri Hindu Takhat, in Ludhiana in January 2017, and the alleged attempted killing of Jagdish Kumar Gagneja, then RSS vice-president in Punjab, in Jalandhar in August 2016.

The NIA arrested Johal in 2017 and accused him of being an "active member" of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), which the agency described as a terrorist organisation. The investigation was transferred from the Punjab Police to the NIA after the agency said the offences formed part of a "transnational conspiracy".