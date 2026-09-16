‘Convict him’: Priyank Kharge dares Modi, Shah over Umar Khalid trial

Karnataka home minister Priyank Kharge challenges PM Modi and Amit Shah to proceed with Umar Khalid's trial, questioning the prolonged delay.

Kharge says courts, not BJP, should decide whether someone is a nationalist or anti-national, amid criticism of B.K. Hariprasad's remarks on Khalid

He warns ABVP against what he calls 'goondaism' over opposition to a Khalid documentary screening, asks it to focus on education and KPSC recruitment issues.

Karnataka home minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday, 16 September alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah were afraid of jailed student activist Umar Khalid and challenged them to proceed with his trial.

Kharge also criticised the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for opposing the screening of a documentary on Khalid, saying the right-wing student organisation should instead focus on constructive issues such as education reforms.

"Who is telling (sic) Mr Umar Khalid is anti-national? Has the court said that? The BJP is saying he is anti-national. Tomorrow, the BJP will tell you that you are anti-national. Do we have to believe that?" Kharge told reporters in Bengaluru.

His remarks came in response to Karnataka Congress president B.K. Hariprasad describing Khalid as a nationalist. Hariprasad's comments have drawn criticism from the BJP and right-wing organisations.

Khalid was arrested in September 2020 in connection with the larger conspiracy case relating to the February 2020 Delhi riots. He was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, among other provisions.