Umar Khalid's six years in jail: A warning for those without a voice

Six years ago, on 13 September 2020, former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid was arrested in connection with the larger conspiracy case relating to the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Six years later, he remains in jail, with the trial yet to reach a substantive stage.

Khalid faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the prosecution has alleged that he was involved in a conspiracy behind the riots, which left 53 people dead, most of them Muslims. Khalid has denied the allegations.

The anniversary of his arrest comes amid a controversy over the proposed screening of Lalit Vachani's documentary Prisoner No. 626710 is Present at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, on 14 September.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has urged the university to cancel the screening, arguing that campuses should not become platforms for political propaganda or the glorification of civil unrest. Advocate Girish Bharadwaj has also opposed the event, while acknowledging that subjects such as pre-trial detention, bail and constitutional freedoms merit academic discussion.

But the controversy raises a question that goes beyond the documentary, or even Khalid himself: what does six years of incarceration without a substantive trial say about the criminal justice system?