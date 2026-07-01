Umar Khalid feels 'isolated' after nearly six years in jail without trial

Jailed activist Umar Khalid has said he feels "isolated" after spending nearly six years in prison without trial, criticising what he described as the silence of Opposition parties and civil society, while reiterating that he considers himself a political prisoner.

In an interview published by The Guardian on 30 June, Khalid said he was disappointed that more political leaders and public figures had not spoken out over his continued incarceration.

"Six years down the line, I must say that I am really disappointed and even feel isolated," Khalid told the British newspaper. He said the silence of Opposition parties, civil society groups and prominent activists had, in his view, emboldened the government.

Khalid, a former student leader, was arrested in September 2020 under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots. He has denied all allegations against him and remains in judicial custody. His bail pleas have been rejected on multiple occasions, and the trial has yet to begin.

The interview is among Khalid's most extensive public comments since his arrest. According to The Guardian, the discussion did not address the merits of the criminal case but instead focused on his experience in prison, the personal impact of prolonged incarceration and his views on the political climate in India.