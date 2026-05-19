Day after SC says bail remains rule under UAPA, Delhi court rejects Umar Khalid's interim bail plea

A Delhi court on Tuesday rejected jailed activist Umar Khalid's plea for interim bail, a day after the Supreme Court of India reiterated that “bail is the rule and jail the exception” even in cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai dismissed Khalid’s application seeking 15 days of interim bail to attend the 40-day post-death ritual, or Chehlum, of his uncle and to care for his mother, who is scheduled to undergo surgery.

The court's detailed order was not immediately available.

The development came a day after a Supreme Court bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, while granting bail to an accused in a Jammu and Kashmir narco-terror case, stressed that prolonged incarceration could not be justified merely because stringent provisions of the UAPA had been invoked.

The apex court also observed that constitutional guarantees of personal liberty and speedy trial could not be indefinitely overridden by statutory restrictions and reaffirmed that “bail is the rule and jail is the exception” even in UAPA cases.