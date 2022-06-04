80-year-old woman, declared dead by CBI, appears in Bihar court

Badami Devi appeared before judge Puneet Kumar Garg and following her appearance, the court has issued a show cause notice to CBI and asked to file a clarification on what grounds it has submitted the death verification report in the court.



Her lawyer Sharad Sinha said: "In the murder of Rajdeo Ranjan, the FIR was registered against 8 persons including late MP Mohammad Shahabuddin. According to the FIR, Shahabuddin's close associate Laddan Mian is said to be given the contract to kill Rajdeo Ranjan."



"The accused were eyeing the house of Badami Devi. They wanted to forcibly grab her property and Rajdeo Ranjan was the journalist who raised this issue through a Hindi newspaper. He was the bureau chief of that newspaper of Siwan. Due to a series of coverage in the newspaper, the accused conspired against him and killed on the station road in Siwan on May 13, 2016," he said.