WBSSC scam: Actual number of irregular appointments much more, says CBI

"While this is the figure for only Group C staff, if the figures for Group D staff, secondary teachers and higher secondary teachers are taken into consideration, then the actual number of fractious recruitments will surely cross a few thousands," the official said.



It is learnt that CBI officials probing the matter have come out with an innovative strategy to have an initial idea about the tentative number of the disputatious appointments in all these categories.



The probe officials are segregating the recommendations carrying scanned signatures of the regional commissioners of WBSSC from those containing the original signatures.



According to CBI sources, in all probability the recommendation letters carrying scanned signatures of the regional commissioners are the root of the irregularities.