WBSSC recruitment scam: CBI takes possession of crucial files, hard disks

At the same time, a three-member CBI team will also examine them over the next few days.



"We expect that a proper examination of these files will enable us to have further details about the candidates who secured jobs flouting norms and against what kind of under-the-table payments were made. These files and hard disks might also help our investigative officials to have a clear idea about the WBSSC insiders involved in the irregularities as well as the modus operandi of the mischief," said a CBI official on the condition of anonymity.