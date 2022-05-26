CBI summons Trinamool MLA over coal smuggling scam

CBI sources said that although the coal-belt of Asansol in West Burdwan district was the base of smuggling rackets, the investigating sleuths have recently identified several points where the coal smuggled illegally were sent to different areas in the state.



"Now Jeebantala area under Molla's constituency, Canning (East) houses several brick kilns that require huge amount of coal at cheaper rates to successfully operate. We have come across many such brick kilns in Canning (East) which had been getting regular supply of smuggled coal. Our investigators doubt that the local MLA acted as a mediator in this supply and hence he has been summoned for questioning on Friday," a CBI official said on the condition of anonymity.



Incidentally Molla's residence is also at the Jeebantala area.



Molla has however, denied his involvement, saying: "This is a sheer political conspiracy to frame me."