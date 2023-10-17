8,000 MGNREGA workers not paid, Goa govt has money for events not for poor: Congress

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Tuesday attacked the state BJP government for failing to pay 8,000 MGNREGA workers, which includes 45 per cent Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes for the last five months, and said the government has money for events but not for the poor.

He said the administrative and financial bankruptcy of the BJP government once again stands exposed with almost 8,000 workers earning Rs 322 per day under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act have been not paid their rightful dues for the last five months.

“This is ‘Ant (end) of Antyodaya’ by the BJP Government,” he alleged.

Congress leader said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should immediately intervene to release all pending dues. “Government has no right to keep payments pending of hardworking workers who meet their needs with daily earnings,” Yuri Alemao said.