86 held after Friday violence in Patna, 7 coaching centres under the scanner

Chandrashekher Singh, the District Magistrate of Patna said: "We have arrested 86 youths related to violence in Danapur railway station and Didarganj toll plaza. The operators of 7 coaching institutes are also on the radar of the district administration. We have put security forces on high alert. If necessary, we will not hesitate to stop internet services in Patna.



The government on Friday suspended the telecom and internet services in 12 districts of Bihar and it will continue till Sunday.



Apart from Chandrashekher Singh, Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, the SSP of Patna carried out flag march on Patna streets to restore normalcy. They visited Patna railway station, Bazar Samiti, Danapur railway station, Patna college and other places to review the situation. The District Magistrate has also directed every duty magistrate to take stringent action against those indulging in violence.



"The roles of operators of 7 coaching centres are under the scanner. We are also scanning social media accounts of individuals as well as admins of WhatsApp groups. Action will be taken against them if they are found guilty," Singh said.