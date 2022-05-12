9 days before deadline ends for CBI appearance, Anubrata Mandal in hospital again

Mandal's associates said that he had been feeling uneasy since Wednesday night and his physicians were immediately contacted, who did not want to take any risk and decided to hospitalise him. It is learnt that throughout the day Mandal will be undergoing several rounds of check-ups before the doctors decide over his next course of treatment.



A top CBI official said on condition of anonymity that although no communication was made to the agency either by Mandal or his counsel regarding it, "but we are aware of everything and are also keeping a close watch on the entire development. We are also updating our senior officers at the CBI directorate in New Delhi and waiting for their instructions", he said.