CBI summons Anubrata Mandal in Bengal post-poll violence case

Just a day after Trinamool Congress strongman avoided the sixth summon for questioning in the cattle and coal smuggling cases, the CBI has issued a summon to Anubrata Mandal for questioning in the ongoing probe on post-poll violence case in West Bengal.



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a summon to Mandal asking the latter to be present at the agency's office on Sunday by 2.30 p.m. Now, it is to be seen whether Mandal will appear at the CBI office or will again avoid it by using the shield of a prescription from the medical board of state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital advising him a four-week complete bed rest.