9 killed, over 20 injured as truck rams Ganesha procession in Karnataka

According to eyewitnesses, the truck — reportedly coming from Arakalagudu — went out of control and ploughed into the crowd of devotees, many of them students. The driver, identified as Bhuvsnesh, allegedly tried to flee but was caught by locals, roughed up, and handed over to the police. The vehicle is said to belong to a logistics company.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the families of the deceased and assured that the government would bear the cost of treatment for the injured. “This is a very painful moment. Let us all stand with the families affected by this tragedy,” he said in a post on X.

Union minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also expressed grief, calling the incident “horrific” and urging the state government to ensure free medical care for the injured.

With PTI inputs