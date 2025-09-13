9 killed, over 20 injured as truck rams Ganesha procession in Karnataka
Most of the victims were young boys, with at least eight of the injured reported to be in critical condition
Festivities turned into tragedy in Karnataka’s Hassan district, where a tanker lorry ploughed into a Ganpati immersion procession, leaving at least nine dead and more than 20 others injured on Friday night, police said.
The accident occurred around 8.45 pm during the final day of Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations. Most of the victims were young boys, with at least eight of the injured reported to be in critical condition. Four people died on the spot after being crushed under the truck’s wheels, while four others succumbed in hospital.
According to eyewitnesses, the truck — reportedly coming from Arakalagudu — went out of control and ploughed into the crowd of devotees, many of them students. The driver, identified as Bhuvsnesh, allegedly tried to flee but was caught by locals, roughed up, and handed over to the police. The vehicle is said to belong to a logistics company.
Chief minister Siddaramaiah announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the families of the deceased and assured that the government would bear the cost of treatment for the injured. “This is a very painful moment. Let us all stand with the families affected by this tragedy,” he said in a post on X.
Union minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also expressed grief, calling the incident “horrific” and urging the state government to ensure free medical care for the injured.
With PTI inputs
