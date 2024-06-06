9 people injured in LPG cylinder blast in Mumbai's Chembur area

At least nine people were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded and caused a fire at a house in Mumbai's Chembur area on Thursday morning, 6 June, officials said.

A wall of the house collapsed and the roof of an adjacent shop was also damaged due to the impact of the blast, an official said.

The incident took place in the one-storey house located on C G Gidwani Marg in Chembur at around 7.30 am when a woman lit a gas stove for cooking, an official said.

As the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was already leaking from the cylinder, it exploded after the stove was lit, he said.

A blaze erupted following the blast and it was later put out, the official said.