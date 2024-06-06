Dombivli factory blast: 4 of 10 deceased identified so far

Four of the 10 people killed after a massive blast last month at a chemical factory at Dombivli in Maharashtra have been identified so far, an official said on Thursday.

The blast took place at Amudan Chemicals in Dombivli MIDC of Thane district on 23 May, killing 10 people and leaving more than 60 others injured, as per officials.

The impact of the blast was so severe that it shattered window panes of houses and damaged cars, roads and electric poles in the vicinity.

Three bodies - of a man and two women - had been identified earlier.