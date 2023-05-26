'9 saal, 9 sawal': As Modi govt completes 9 years in power, Congress fires a salvo of 9 questions

Four days before the Modi government is set to complete nine years in power, the main opposition party, the Congress, launched a scathing attack on PM Modi, asking nine questions on various subjects including the economy, corruption and the China border row.

Releasing a booklet titled 9 saal 9 sawaal, the head of the Congress's communication department, Jairam Ramesh said, “We want the PM to break his silence.”

"We all know that people are hurt by inflation, wrong implementation of GST, and the first and second demonetisation. So, we want to ask the Prime Minister why is it that inflation and unemployment is rising and why the rich are growing richer and poor are becoming more poor and why the PSUs are being sold," asked Ramesh.

Attacking the Modi government over corruption and cronyism, the Congress leader asked, "Why are you putting people's hard-earned savings in LIC and SBI at risk to benefit your friend Adani? Why are you letting thieves escape? Why are you silent on rampant corruption in BJP-ruled states, and why are you letting Indians suffer?"

Highlighting the issues of farmers and agriculture, Ramesh said, "Why is it so that in the last nine years, the income of farmers has not doubled and even while withdrawing the three farm laws, the promise of implementing MSP has not been fulfilled which were made to protesting farmers and its unions."