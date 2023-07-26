9,000 people begin Amarnath Yatra on 25th day

Around 9,000 pilgrims performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra on its 25th day as another batch of 2,372 Yatris left Jammu for Kashmir on Wednesday.

Officials said, "Around 9,000 Yatris had 'darshan' inside the holy cave on Tuesday while another batch of 2,372 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in an escorted convoy for the Valley this morning.

"Of these 2,372 pilgrims there are 1,955 male, 357 female, six children, 51 Sadhus and three Sadhvis.

"Since it started on July 1, so far nearly 3.50 lakh pilgrims have performed the Amarnath Yatra."