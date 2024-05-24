Aa bail mujhe maar: SC about ECI's Voter Turnout mobile app

The Supreme Court on Friday cited the Hindi proverb "aa bail mujhe maar" to explain the plight of the Election Commission of India (ECI) over a mobile application that it has launched to provide the public real-time estimated voter turnout data, despite the absence of any statutory obligation.

The 'Voter Turnout' mobile app, according to the ECI website, is designed to show the estimated voter turnout for each state, which can further be drilled down to Parliamentary and Assembly levels.

The remark was made when a vacation bench of justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma was hearing a plea for uploading booth-wise voter turnout data in "absolute numbers" on the ECI website during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, within 48 hours of polling.

Justice Datta recalled that while hearing a plea by the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which sought a direction for reverting to the old practice of using paper ballots in elections, the bench had asked the poll panel about the voter turnout app.