Aaditya Thackeray in UP today for 'non-political' Ayodhya trip

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray reached Lucknow for his scheduled trip to the holy land of Ayodhya on Wednesday morning.



At the Lucknow airport, a large number of Shiva Sainiks accorded a warm and enthusiastic welcome to Thackrey, carrying the party flags, banners and raising full-throated cries of 'Jai Shri Ram', to which he reciprocated and said he looked forward to his trip to the holy place.



"Ayodhya is a place of faith for all... It is linked to Lord Ram. I have come here several times in the past few years in 2018, and 2019. My current visit is only for seeking darshan and blessings of Ram Lalla, there is no politics behind it," claimed Thackeray Jr, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.