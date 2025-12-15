Aaditya Thackeray slams ‘pagdi’ policy, alleges bid to evict Mumbai tenants

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday accused the Maharashtra government of using the proposed regulatory framework for redeveloping old 'pagdi system' buildings as a tool to evict long-time residents from Mumbai and benefit landlords and builders.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray said the real intention behind the policy announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Housing Minister Eknath Shinde was not redevelopment but the displacement of lakhs of Mumbaikars living in pagdi houses.

“There have been instances where buildings are in a dilapidated condition and attempts are being made to throw occupants out. The announcement by the housing minister has been made for landowners and builders,” Thackeray alleged. “They want to drive away lakhs of Mumbaikars living in these pagdi houses out of the city.”

He demanded that all tenants residing in pagdi system buildings be declared legal occupants and provided statutory protection. Thackeray also criticised banners carrying the slogan “pagdi-mukt Mumbai”, calling them misleading. “They want to drive these people out of Mumbai,” he said.

Questioning provisions of the new framework, the Worli MLA said the policy promised tenants the same carpet area after redevelopment, but did not account for the increased potential of redeveloped properties. “Why should tenants not get more space if the building or residential premises is redeveloped?” he asked.